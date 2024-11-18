Checkers Extend Lease at Bojangles Coliseum

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have renewed their lease to remain at Bojangles Coliseum.

The new agreement is for five years and includes plans for additional hospitality space and event-level entertainment options - more info on those details to come.

"We're excited to extend our lease at Bojangles Coliseum for another five years," said Checkers COO Tera Black. "The CRVA has been a great partner throughout our tenure there, and we're excited to continue working together to find ways to get the most out of the facility without compromising its historical integrity"

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Charlotte Checkers," said CRVA CEO Steve Bagwell. "This renewal not only reaffirms our commitment to Bojangles Coliseum as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, but also highlights our commitment to enhancing the fan and team experience. As we explore opportunities to expand amenities and elevate the BOplex, our focus remains on fostering a vibrant, impactful asset for East Charlotte and our broader region. Together, we look forward to an exciting future that strengthens our shared legacy and supports economic growth for Charlotte."

The Checkers have called Bojangles Coliseum home since the 2015-16 season. The historical building has been a key piece of Charlotte hockey history prior to that, dating back to the city's first pro hockey game in 1956.

