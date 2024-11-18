Bojangles Game Preview: November 19 at Hartford

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are hitting the ice early on Tuesday in Hartford (11 a.m. to be specific) and looking to get their road trip back on track with a rematch against the Wolf Pack.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 7-4-0-1 (4th Atlantic)

HFD - 7-5-1-1 (3rd Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 37.5% (1st) / 82.1% (16th)

HFD - 10.7% (30th) / 73.7% (30th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 4.08 GF/Game (2nd) / 3.17 GA/Game (18th)

HFD - 2.93 GF/Game (21st) / 3.36 GA/Game (t-22nd)

Head-To-Head

0-1-0-0

CLT 2 @ HFD 4 (Nov. 15)

THE STORYLINES

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Charlotte's current extended road trip hasn't gotten off to a great start, with the Checkers falling to the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds on back-to-back nights - both courtesy of third-period goals.

Those two defeats marked the first time that Charlotte has dropped consecutive games in regulation this season. The team still boasts the third-best points percentage in the Atlantic - with every other team in the division having played between one and four more games than the Checkers - but is 1-3-0-1 over the last five games.

The Checkers will look to bounce back against a Hartford team that has won two games in a row - including a win over Charlotte on Friday - after going 1-3-1-0 in the five games immediately prior to that.

OUT FOR REVENGE

The Checkers and Wolf Pack are squaring off for the second time in five days. The first matchup saw both sides striking once in the first period and then locking into a stalemate through the second intermission. Hartford swung things its way early in the third, though, with two goals before the seven-minute mark to take control of the contest. John Leonard pulled the visitors back within one with under five minutes to play, and the Checkers earned two power plays down the stretch but couldn't find the equalizer - with a long-distance empty netter sealing the deal for the Wolf Pack.

Dating back to last season the Checkers have lost two straight games in Hartford. Prior to that Charlotte had won six consecutive in that building and had earned a point in 10 straight (9-0-1-0).

POWERING UP

While it has slowed from the early-season surge, the power play continues to come through for Charlotte. They have recorded a power-play goal in three straight contests heading into Tuesday's tilt - as well as every game this season but one. The unit - which went 1-for-5 in last week's matchup with Hartford - ranks at the top of the league and will look to keep things rolling against a Wolf Pack squad that ranks 30th on the penalty kill.

PILING UP THE POINTS

Ryan McAllister is enjoying a breakout second pro season. After putting up 19 points (8g, 11a) in 37 games as a rookie, McAllister is tied for second on the team with 13 points (5g, 8a) through the first 12 games this season. Currently riding a five-game point streak, the 22-year-old forward has recorded a point in all but two contests this season.

THE INFO

Tuesday morning's contest - along with every game this season - is available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey!

Additionally, Mellow Mushroom in Uptown is the official road game destination, as they will be showing every road game throughout the season!

