Colorado Eagles Add Forward Maros Jedlicka

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Maros Jedlicka to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. The 22-year-old began the season with HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga, notching two assists and seven penalty minutes in 12 games.

A seventh-round pick of Colorado in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Jedlicka spent the previous four seasons with HKM Zvolen of the Tipos Extraliga, posting 17 goals and 18 assists in 39 games during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound winger has generated 35 goals and 42 assists in 98 career games with HKM Zvolen and also represented his native Slovakia at the World Junior Championships in both 2021 and 2022.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, November 20th at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

