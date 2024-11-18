Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 10:30 a.m.

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors and Canucks meet for the third time this season as the Condors host their annual Field Trip Day game. Bakersfield and Abbotsford split the opening two games of the eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield led 5-1 in the first period and 7-3 after two, but needed a shootout to dispatch of the San Diego Gulls, 8-7, on Saturday. Noah Philp (2g-2a) and Noel Hoefenmayer (1g-3a) each had four-point games. It was the first time in four tries in which the Condors had won a game post-regulation.

O-ROD

Olivier Rodrigue won his third straight start last Saturday. Over that span, he has stopped 97 of 101 (.963 save percentage). His .929 save percentage is 9th among AHL goaltenders with at least six appearances so far this season.

EIGHT BALL

Bakersfield's offensive outburst netted eight goals on Saturday, matching the franchise's AHL high set in March of 2018 against San Jose. The 15 combined goals were the most in a game featuring the Condors in their AHL era.

HOEFEN-BOMBER

Noel Hoefenmayer recorded his first four-point night as a Condor on Saturday. It was the first four-point game by a Condors d-man since Brad Hunt accomplished the feat in October of 2015, also against San Diego.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has goals in three straight games. His six shots on Saturday were the most individually by a Condors player this season.

BUCKED THE TREND

Saturday was the first time in six attempts in which the Condors won a game after not scoring the opening goal of the game.

FIRE AWAY

Bakersfield fired 44 shots on Saturday, a season-high for the group.

CALLED UP

Josh Brown, who had two assists on Saturday and picked up his team-leading fourth fighting major, was recalled by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. His +5 is tops on the Condors and his 46 penalty minutes lead the entire AHL.

SAVVY START

Matthew Savoie scored the shootout game-winner and had an assist on Saturday. He has nine points (4g-5a) on the season, tied for 10th among all rookies.

HOME COOKING

The Condors have lost in regulation just once this season and own a 1-1-1-1 record. Bakersfield is home for the next five games with two against Abbotsford, two against Colorado, and Teddy Bear Toss against Ontario a week from Saturday.

ATTACKING ABBOTSFORD

Abbotsford begins a lengthy road trip after dropping back-to-back games at home to Coachella Valley over the weekend. Danila Klimovich (4g-4a) and John Stevens (2g-6a) lead the team in scoring with eight points each.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Friday for $3 Beer Friday/$5 Knit Cap Night (click here for tickets) and a Skate with the Team Sunday at 2 p.m.

