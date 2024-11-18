Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 30

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Novant Health, will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, during the 4 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild.

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals without breakable components to throw onto the ice following the Checkers' first goal. The Checkers and Novant Health will then donate the stuffed animals to several local nonprofit organizations including Baby Bundles, Alexander Youth Network, Alliance Center For Education, Giving Tree Charity and Bright Blessings.

In each of the 19 seasons that they have held a Teddy Bear Toss, the Checkers collect thousands of stuffed animals for children in our community.

Tickets for the game are now on sale, including a College Night special presented by Hendrick Acura and a Teacher and School Employee Appreciation offer.

