Grans to Flyers, Gahagen Recalled to Phantoms

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Helge Grans

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Helge Grans from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Parker Gahagen from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Grans, 22, is a 6'4" right-handed shooting defenseman from Ljungby, Sweden. He has played in 14 games for the Phantoms this season scoring one goal with two assists for three points. Last year with Lehigh Valley, Grans played in 56 games scoring 1-7-8. Originally a Round 2 selection (#35 overall) of the Los Angeles Kings in 2020, he is in his fourth season in the American Hockey League having played 185 career games with the Ontario (Cal.) Kings and Lehigh Valley Phantoms combined scoring 11-33-44.

Grans has received time running the team's first and second power play units this season and has been valuable on the penalty kill as well.

This is the first NHL recall for Grans. If Grans plays in a game for the Flyers then he will become the 46th all-time member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to receive a recall to Philadelphia for his NHL debut and will become the second to do so this season joining Alexei Kolosov.

Gahagen, 31, returns to the Phantoms following an eight-game stint with the Reading Royals where he went 2-5-1, 3.16, .885 so far this season. Gahagen went 2-0 in the season's opening weekend and won ECHL Player of the Week honors, the sixth time in his career receiving the award.

Last year with Lehigh Valley, the Army Captain out of Buffalo, NY performed very well in 18 games going 7-8-3, 2.59, .914 in the longest AHL stint of his career. Prior to last season, Gahagen had only played in 12 career AHL games and the most he had played in a single season was five. Gahagen was re-signed by the Phantoms for the 2024-25 season.

A fantastic moment for Gahagen and Phan Nation came in the team's regular-season finale on April 21, 2024 when the Army Captain was honored as the team's nightly Hometown Hero during the second period. While appreciating and celebrating a raucous ovation from the PPL Center crowd, Gahagen triumphantly raised his arms encouraging the fans to give him more!

Gahagen's accomplishments and tour include four years at the United States Military Academy at West Point where he starred for the hockey team. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the Army as a Second Lieutenant. While stationed at Fort Carson, CO, Gahagen was assigned to the 1st Strike Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division where he received two Army commendation medals. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 2022 at the rank of Captain but remains active in the reserves.

Gahagen has played in 30 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Milwaukee, Colorado, Toronto and San Jose going a combined 12-12-3, 2.87, .903. His ECHL tour has included a Kelly Cup title with the Florida Everblades in 2022 and five honors as ECHL Goaltender of the Week. The well-traveled backstop has played in 122 career ECHL games with Reading, Jacksonville, Florida, Utah and Newfoundland going 70-35-6, 2.36, .920.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a pair of games at the Providence Bruins on Friday and Saturday.

