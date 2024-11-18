Wranglers Pick up Three Points in San Jose

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers picked up three points in San Jose at the Tech CU Arena.

Their perfect road streak came to an end Game 2 against the Barracuda falling 5-4 in overtime Sunday, following their 6-2 win on Nov. 16.

November 16 at SJ

In the first game of the double-header, the Wranglers dominated the ice, not necessarily leading in shots, but capitalizing on turnovers and defensive fails by the Barracuda.

Wranglers Netminder Devin Cooley fended off 31 shots in the game, with Jonathan Aspirot, Walker Dueher, Rory Kerins, Sam Morton, Adam Klapka, and David Silye scored for them.

William Stromgren notched three assists.

Although trailing at the beginning of the first period from Danil Gushcin's goal, assisted by Collin Graf of the Barracuda, the Wranglers clapped back to enter the second 2-1.

Aspirot tallied his first goal of the season, netting a feed from Duehr in the slot.

Duehr turned around to score a goal for himself off of a one-timer in the slot assisted by Dryden Hunt.

In the second, Kerins tucked a loose puck in the Barracuda net off of a scramble. Tallying his 11th goal.

Morton was quick to follow suit and notch the fourth goal for the Wranglers finding the back of the Cuda net from a feed from Stromgren at the back door.

Heading into the final frame, Gushcin scored his second goal of the night for the Barracuda to make it 4-2.

In the final minutes of the tilt, the Barracuda pulled their goaltender Yaroslav Askarov for an extra-man advantage, but Klapka and Silye of the Wranglers capitalized on it, scoring a pair of empty-net goals.

Silye, a rookie and newcomer to the Wranglers this season scored his first professional goal off of his empty netter.

The second game of the series saw a much tighter contest. With the Wranglers and Barracuda exchanging goals up until the final frame.

Kerins, Silye, and Klapka scored for Calgary, with Kerins putting up two for the Wranglers.

At the end of the first, the Wranglers lead 2-0 thanks Kerins and Silye.

Kerins opened the scoring for the night deflecting a shot off of Klapka and finding the back of the Barracuda net.

Silye followed Kerins and netted his first manned-net goal of his career assisted by Lucas Ciona, givingthe Wranglers in a two-goal lead.

The second period saw the Cuda gain momentum, with Jimmy Schuldt, Filip Bystedt, and Justin Bailey putting up markers.

Not completely unanswered however, with Kerins tallying his second of the night and 13th goal in 16 games.

Kerins now sits fourth in the AHL in points.

It was a tie game heading into the third period, but Klapka tried to pull his team in the lead, ripping a shot off of a draw won by Sam Honzek.

Graf of the Barracuda, kept his team in the competition scoring with 1:40 left in the game.

The game went to OT where Luca Cagnoni netting the game-winning goal for the Barracuda.

With the Wranglers leaving Teal Town three points richer, they will look to take on the San Diego Gulls on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. at the Pechanga Arena.

