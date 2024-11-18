Belleville Sens' Week Highlighted by Historic Shootout Win in Toronto

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Belleville Senators' six-game points streak may have ended on Wednesday, but a historic shootout win in Toronto on Saturday afternoon grabbed the headlines this week and extended the team's road points streak to five games. After falling to the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) at home midweek, Belleville rebounded to knock off the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) in a 12-round shootout at Scotiabank Arena, the longest shootout in franchise history.

Here's a recap of the action as the Senators prepare for a home-and-home series with the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) this coming weekend.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Syracuse Crunch - 4

The Belleville Sens came out of the gate strong on Wednesday night against Syracuse, but a strong performance from Brandon Halverson in the Crunch net proved to be a difference-maker. Belleville's 4-1 defeat was just their second in regulation time this season, with the first also at the hands of the Crunch. Angus Crookshank's team-leading seventh goal of the season was the biggest highlight for Belleville in the game, with Malcolm Subban stopping 24 of 27 shots.

Saturday, November 16, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Toronto Marlies - 3 (Shootout)

Zack Ostapchuk finished off the longest shootout in Belleville Senators history with a top-shelf rocket in the twelfth round, giving his team a dramatic 4-3 road win over the host Toronto Marlies on Saturday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena. The shootout broke the team's prior record of 7 rounds set in 2017 and was just shy of the AHL record of 16 rounds set in 2004. It was only needed after the Marlies tied the game late, following a pair of regulation-time goals from Wyatt Bongiovanni (his first and second of the season), and Angus Crookshank's eighth goal, to extend his team lead. Malcolm Subban stopped 26 of 29 shots in regulation and then 11 of 12 in the shootout to earn the win.

Transactions:

Nov.10/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.10/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.12/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.15/24 - #18 Jake Chiasson (F) - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) to Orlando (ECHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 13 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) - 1 G + 12 A

Goals: 8 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Assists: 12 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Plus/Minus: +7 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 22 - #42 Hayden Hodgson (F)

Goals Against Average: 1.69 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .930 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week:

As the standings begin to take shape after a bout a dozen games, the Belleville Sens come into a situation this week where they'll be looking to swipe some points from division leading Laval and make a statement that they belong with the North's top teams. The Senators will visit place Bell for the first time this season on Friday Night, before welcoming the Rocket for a return matchup on Saturday, for Hockey Fights Cancer Night supporting the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Belleville @ Laval (7:00 p.m. ET - Place Bell)

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Belleville vs Laval (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena) (Hockey Fights Cancer Night)

The home game on November 23 will also be the last chance to see the team, before they head out on a five game road trip with stops in Syracuse, Bridgeport, and Manitoba.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all home games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

