T-Birds Establish Floor Hockey Program with Springfield Public Schools

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce the implementation of a new Floor Hockey program at select Springfield Public Schools during the 2024-25 school year, in partnership with All States Materials Group.

Four schools in the district were selected as the first-ever recipients of this honor: Arthur T. Talmadge Elementary, Alice B. Beal Elementary, Mary M. Walsh Elementary, and Hiram L. Dorman Elementary. The Thunderbirds Foundation will charitably donate supplies and create meaningful events with each participating school to create a passion for the sport for students who may have never previously gotten a chance to try hockey.

"Springfield Public Schools is proud of our partnership with community champions like the Springfield Thunderbirds," said Springfield Public Schools Chief Instructional Officer Dr. Michelle Balch. "This year, four of our elementary schools were thrilled to receive new floor hockey equipment and will enjoy a special visit from Thunderbirds players and their mascot, Boomer. We look forward to continuing our work with the Thunderbirds to inspire a love for hockey and to support educational programs across the Springfield community."

"Kickstarting this floor hockey initiative has been a longstanding dream of ours," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Thanks to the generous support of our community partners and sponsors, we've been able to bring this vision to life. Our hope is that this program not only introduces kids to the game but also ignites a passion that keeps them connected to hockey for years to come."

"All States Materials Group is proud to partner with the Thunderbirds to bring this exciting new program to Springfield Public Schools," said ASMG Director of Marketing Robert Betsold. "As a local, family-owned business, supporting the community where we live and work is an important part of our organization's core values."

To learn more about the Thunderbirds' various community programs and initiatives, visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-4625.

