Brown Loaned to Reading
November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Matt Brown to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Brown, 25, is a 5'9" left-handed shooting forward from Wood Rridge, NJ who is in his second season of professional hockey. He has played in six games this season for Lehigh Valley. Last year, he suited up in 13 games for the Phantoms recording two assists while also playing in 38 games with the Reading Royals averaging over a point-per-game while scoring 13-28-41 and representing the Royals at the ECHL All-Star Classic. Brown finished second on the team in assists and third in points despite playing in barely more than half of the team's games.
He previously played two seasons at Boston University following two years at Mass-Lowell scoring 37-64-101 in his four-year NCAA career.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a pair of games at the Providence Bruins on Friday and Saturday.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Matt Brown
