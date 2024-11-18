Henderson Silver Knights to Host Food Drive in Collaboration with Select Health this Wednesday
November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will host a food drive in collaboration with Select Health, a nonprofit health plan, this Wednesday, Nov. 20. Henderson will take on the Ontario Reign that evening at 7 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to drop off nonperishable items at both the Sam & Ash Tiltyard entrance and the M Resort entrance. All donations will benefit Three Square.
We know the holidays can be a challenging time for many families throughout our community, and we're happy to ease some of that burden with the help of Select Health, said Gabe Mirabelli, CBO of Foley Entertainment Group Minor League Sports Properties. The items collected through this food drive will help support Three Square's mission of feeding families throughout Southern Nevada, and we're proud to play a role in achieving that goal along with Select Health.
We're pleased to join the Henderson Silver Knights in supporting Three Square with this food drive to help families in a time of need, said Tina Ballamis, AVP Desert Region for Select Health. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing health and food security in our community, while also supporting our hometown hockey team.
Fans who are unable to donate nonperishable food items in person can click here to make a monetary donation. All proceeds generated will be distributed to Three Square.
