Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that Cleveland defenseman Denton Mateychuk was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on November 17, 2024. In four appearances for Cleveland last week, all Monsters victories, Mateychuk logged 4-3-7 with a pair of game-winning goals in overtime in matching 4-3 extra-time road wins over the Providence Bruins on Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

In 15 appearances for the Monsters this season, Mateychuk supplied 6-10-16 with eight penalty minutes and a +2 rating. Cleveland's team leader in power-play points (8), power-play assists (5, T1st), game-winning goals (2, T1st), and overtime goals (2), Mateychuk ranks tied for seventh league-wide in scoring this season.

A 5'11", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Mateychuk, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and currently ranks among the AHL's rookie leaders in points (2nd), goals (T3rd), assists (T2nd), power-play points (T3rd), power-play goals (3, T2nd), power-play assists (T2nd), game-winning goals (T1st), and overtime goals (1st) this season. Mateychuk also ranks among the league's 2024-25 defensive leaders in points (1st), goals (T1st), assists (T1st), power-play points (2nd), power-play goals (T2nd), power-play assists (T3rd), game-winning goals (T1st), and overtime goals (1st).

In 52 appearances for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors last season, Mateychuk posted 17-58-75 with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Playoffs. Serving as Moose Jaw's captain for the second straight year, Mateychuk was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped claim a WHL Championship, was named the WHL's Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL's First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, Mateychuk tallied 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games.

In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-24, Mateychuk registered 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, Mateychuk contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating and was additionally named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team. Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

