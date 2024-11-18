Bridgeport Islanders Sign Seth Helgeson to PTO

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed Seth Helgeson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

Helgeson, 34, is Bridgeport's all-time leader in games played. The veteran defenseman made 447 appearances with the club over the past seven seasons, recording 60 points (9g, 51a) and 685 minutes. He became the franchise leader for games played with his 369th appearance on Mar. 29, 2023 at Hartford.

Helgeson was Bridgeport's captain each of the past four seasons, and served as an alternate during his first three years with the organization from 2017-20.

A native of Faribault, Minn., Helgeson has 98 points (16 goals, 82 assists) and 947 penalty minutes in 665 AHL games with the Islanders and Albany Devils. He also logged one goal and three assists in 50 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils from 2014-17. New Jersey selected Helgeson in the fourth round (#114 overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Helgeson played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Minnesota. He collected 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 150 career games with the Golden Gophers and served as an alternate captain as a senior.

Next Time Out: The Islanders finish a three-game road trip Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

