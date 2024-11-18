Wolf Pack Recall Blake McLaughlin from Loan
November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Blake McLaughlin from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
McLaughlin, 24, has appeared in ten games with the Bison this season, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). He is tied for third on the club in both goals and points. He recorded two points (1 g, 1 a) in the Bison's 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night.
The native of Grand Rapids, MN, made his Wolf Pack debut on Oct. 30, 2024, against the Grand Rapids Griffins. He collected an assist in the team's 3-2 overtime victory at the XL Center.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
