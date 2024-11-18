Henderson Silver Knights to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight this Saturday

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Hockey Fights Cancer Knight, which will take place this Saturday, Nov. 23 when the team takes on the Abbotsford Canucks at 6 p.m. PT. The team will be supporting those in the fight against cancer, and specifically those battling prostate and testicular cancer. Hockey Fights Cancer Knight is presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, and fans in attendance will receive a blue mustache giveaway courtesy of our proud partner Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

Six Silver Knights players are growing mustaches throughout the month of November to raise money for Movember, an annual fundraiser that supports men's health initiatives, including Mason Geertsen, Braeden Bowman, Tanner Laczynski, Dysin Mayo, Kai Uchacz, and Matyas Sapovaliv. Each player has their own Mo Page, where fans can check in on their mustache growth and donate to the cause.

Players will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off to support the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation, in addition to portions benefitting Movember and Cure for the Kids, specifically to support the Vegas Golden Knights partnership with their No More Treatment Bell. To participate in the Henderson Silver Knights Hockey Fights Cancer jersey auction, fans can visit HSKHFC.givesmart.com or text "HSKHFC" to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Fans can now purchase our Movember ticket pack, where they will receive a ticket to our game on Nov. 23, an exclusive HSK branded Movember Beanie, and a $5 donation to the Movember Foundation. This ticket pack starts at just $35 per seat, while supplies last.

