Amerks Bring Back Honorary Captain of the Game Program for 2024-25 Season

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in collaboration with UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, announced the return of the Honorary Captain of the Game program for the 2024-25 season.

"At UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, helping each child reach their full potential is our mission and our focus," said Jill Halterman, MD, MPH, interim chair of the Department of Pediatrics. "Through the Honorary Captain program, the Rochester Americans organization has supported this mission and has celebrated our patients and their care teams by highlighting the tremendous teamwork at our hospital. We are so touched by the ways they honor the diverse journeys of our patients and how, along with their dedicated fanbase, they have helped raise funds to support our work."

The program, which returns for its fifth season, offers the unique opportunity of a lifetime for one child to take the ice with the Amerks and stand alongside the starting lineup during the playing of the national anthem prior to puck-drop. Each participant will also have the chance to watch pre-game warm-ups from either the team bench or penalty box, enjoy the game with family from the comfort of a luxury suite and will be treated to a special meet and greet with Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage and select players following the game. In addition, participants will be gifted with their very own custom Amerks jersey as well as other team merchandise.

As part of the partnership, each Honorary Captain will be chosen by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital and will be contacted by a UR Medicine representative once selections have been made.

The program returns on Friday, Nov. 22 when the Amerks host the Hershey Bears at The Blue Cross Arena and will run repeatedly on predetermined dates throughout the 2024-25 regular season.

The schedule for the Honorary Captain of the Game program is as follows:

- Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Hershey

- Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Utica

- Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Utica

- Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Belleville

- Friday, March 21 vs. Charlotte

