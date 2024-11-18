Cleveland's Denton Mateychuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Cleveland Monsters defenseman Denton Mateychuk has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 17, 2024.

Mateychuk registered four goals and three assists in four games for the Monsters, capping the busy week with consecutive overtime game-winners.

With Cleveland wrapping up a three-game road swing in Utica last Monday evening, Mateychuk notched a goal and an assist to help the club to a 4-0 win over the Comets. The Monsters returned home to face Toronto on Wednesday and while he was held scoreless, Mateychuk was on the ice for both the game-tying and game-winning goals in a 3-2 overtime victory. Finally, back on the road for a pair of weekend games in Providence, Mateychuk notched two goals and an assist on Friday evening and added a goal and an assist on Sunday afternoon, scoring both decisive goals in a pair of 4-3 OT triumphs over the Bruins.

Mateychuk was Columbus's first-round choice, 12th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft and made his pro debut with Cleveland during the conference finals of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs last spring. He has totaled six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 15 games for the Monsters this season, ranking first among all AHL defensemen and second among all AHL rookies in scoring.

A native of Winnipeg, Man., the 20-year-old Mateychuk played his junior hockey with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League, where he was voted the league's top defenseman as well as most valuable player of the WHL playoffs in 2023-24.

