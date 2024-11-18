Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: November 18th, 2024

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack collected back-to-back regulation victories for the first time this season over the weekend. The club opened a season-long, six-game homestand with two victories over Atlantic Division rivals, and will look to continue their home cooking this week with three more contests.

The Wolf Pack are now 7-1-0-0 at the XL Center this season and sit third in the Atlantic Division.

Friday, November 15 th, 2024, Vs. Charlotte Checkers (4-2 W): The Wolf Pack opened their homestand with a victory over the Checkers on Friday night. The win featured points from five different defensemen, while all four goals came from the blue line.

Connor Mackey and Kyle Criscuolo both struck in the opening frame. Mackey's goal came at 3:13, while Criscuolo's power play strike came at 11:47.

After a scoreless second period, the Wolf Pack would outscore the Checkers 3-1 in the third period to collect the victory.

Victor Mancini's first career AHL goal came 3:23 into the final stanza, giving the club a lead they never lost. Brandon Scanlin blasted home the game-winning goal at 6:25, while Casey Fitzgerald hit the empty net at 17:19.

John Leonard scored the goal for the Checkers in the final frame, lifting a loose puck over Louis Domingue at 15:05.

Domingue made 21 saves to collect his second victory of the season.

The win gives the Wolf Pack four victories in their last five games against the Checkers, including the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Saturday, November 16 th, 2024, Vs. Providence Bruins (4-2 W): Mackey's second goal of the weekend and season, scored 8:15 into the third period, would prove to be the game-winning tally on this night.

Once again, the Wolf Pack entered the third period with a 1-1 score before outscoring the opposition 3-1 to collect two points.

Blake Hillman had the Wolf Pack's first period tally, striking for the first time this season at 5:02. Vinni Lettieri answered for the Bruins at 8:14, tipping in an Ian Mitchell shot on the power play.

Fitzgerald's second goal of the weekend and third of the season 5:42 into the third period broke the 1-1 tie and gave the Pack the lead for good, while Mackey and Matt Rempe added insurance goals at 8:15 and 16:35, respectively.

Marc McLaughlin scored at 16:12 of the third period for the Bruins, making it 3-2 before Rempe's goal 23 seconds later put the Wolf Pack out of reach.

The home team is now 2-0-0-0 in this head-to-head matchup this season.

Quick Hits:

Dylan Garand made 32 saves to collect the victory over the Bruins on Saturday night. He is now 5-1-1 on the season and 5-0-0 at the XL Center.

In addition to his goal, Rempe picked up an assist on Fitzgerald's third period tally on Saturday night. It marked Rempe's first multi-point outing in the AHL since Jan. 27, 2024, at Cleveland (2 g).

Adam Sýkora picked up two assists in the victory over the Bruins. It was his second multi-point effort of the season. He scored a goal and an assist on Oct. 30, 2024, against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Mackey's game-winning goal on Saturday night was the second of his AHL career. He previously recorded the game-winning goal as a member of the Stockton Heat on Jan. 9, 2022, against the Ontario Reign.

The Week Ahead:

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, Vs. Charlotte Checkers (11:00 a.m., School Day Game)

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (6:00 p.m., Hockey Fights Cancer Night)

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (4:00 p.m., Wizard Night)

