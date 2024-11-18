Detroit Recalls William Lagesson from Griffins
November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled defenseman William Lagesson from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Lagesson has five points (2-3-5), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 11 games with the Griffins this season. His plus-10 rating is tied for second among the league's defensemen and tied for third among all skaters. Last season, the 28-year-old spent the majority of the campaign in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs (30 games) and Anaheim Ducks (10), showing a combined four assists, 32 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 40 outings. Lagesson, the 91st pick by Edmonton in 2014, has suited up for 100 NHL contests across four seasons and has registered 11 points (0-11-11), 54 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has 77 career AHL points (23-54-77) in 184 regular-season games since 2018-19 to go along with 130 penalty minutes and a plus-43 rating. Prior to turning pro, Lagesson spent two seasons at UMass and collected 15 points (4-11-15) in 63 outings. He earned a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2013 U17 World Hockey Challenge and later paced the 2016 World Junior Championship's defensemen with two goals.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman William Lagesson
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024
- Amerks Bring Back Honorary Captain of the Game Program for 2024-25 Season - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Recall Blake McLaughlin from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Brown Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 19 at Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 18 at Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight this Saturday - Henderson Silver Knights
- Checkers Extend Lease at Bojangles Coliseum - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Cleveland Monsters
- Cleveland's Denton Mateychuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Seth Helgeson to PTO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Detroit Recalls William Lagesson from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens' Week Highlighted by Historic Shootout Win in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Bears Battle North Division Foes - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Establish Floor Hockey Program with Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Grans to Flyers, Gahagen Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 30 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Pick up Three Points in San Jose - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.