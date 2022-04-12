Moose Announce Rescheduled Game against Rockford
April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Rockford IceHogs, announced today that due to extreme weather and related travel issues in Manitoba this week, the game between the Moose and IceHogs scheduled for Friday, April 15 (AHL Game #1051) will now be played Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre.
Saturday's game between the teams is still on as scheduled at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre.
Tickets for Friday's game will be accepted for the rescheduled game on Sunday. Ticket holders will receive further communication tomorrow (Wednesday, April 13) through the email associated with their account.
Playoff ticket packages for Manitoba Moose home games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are available now. For more information or to guarantee your seats for the Moose playoff run, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
