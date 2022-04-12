T-Birds Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have officially clinched their spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. It marks the first-such appearance in the postseason for the T-Birds and the city of Springfield's first trip to the AHL postseason since 2014.

Springfield reached its magic number by virtue of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' 2-1 regulation loss on Monday night to the Providence Bruins.

The Thunderbirds can still clinch a bye from the play-in round, and Springfield also remains in contention for an Atlantic Division title. The T-Birds' magic number to clinch a bye sits at 17, while the magic number to clinch the Atlantic Division sits at 18. Springfield has nine games remaining in the regular season.

The T-Birds begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Thunderbirds' playoff ticket information will be made available in the coming days. Follow @ThunderbirdsAHL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details to come, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

