Brendan Brisson Signed to Tryout Agreement

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, April 12, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Brendan Brisson to a tryout agreement.

Brisson, 20, was selected 29th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Manhattan Beach, California native completed his sophomore season at the University of Michigan in 2021-22, posting 21 goals and 42 points in 38 NCAA games and helping to lead the Wolverines to the NCAA Frozen Four.

In 62 NCAA games over two seasons, Brisson totaled 31 goals and 63 points, along with a plus-27 rating. He was named to the B1G Conference Second All-Star Team for the 2021-22 season, and he was also a B1G All-Tournament Team selection.

The 6-foot forward represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, collecting two goals in four games. He was also a member of Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring two goals in seven games and winning a gold medal.

Prior to joining the Wolverines, Brisson was named the USHL's Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 with the Chicago Steel, posting 24 goals and 59 points in 45 games. He was named to the USHL's All-Rookie Team and First All-Star Team.

Brisson will wear jersey number 24 with the Silver Knights.

Brendan Brisson, Forward

Birthplace: Manhattan Beach, CA, USA

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 20

Shoots: Left

- Spent two seasons in Ann Arbor playing NCAA hockey with the Michigan Wolverines, collecting a total of 63 points (31 G, 32 A) in 62 games

- Led Wolverines with 21 goals during the 2021-22 campaign as a sophomore

- Ranked fifth among freshmen in scoring in B1G Conference in 2020-21

- Was named to the 25-player roster for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team, and scored two goals during four games in Beijing, China

- Played the 2019-20 season in the USHL with the Chicago Steel, finishing second in the league in total scoring with 59 points (24 G, 35 A) in 45 games

- Selected by Vegas in the first round (29th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft

