San Jose Barracuda Sign Thomas Bordeleau to Amateur Tryout

April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top developmental affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed center Thomas Bordeleau to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

"We are very proud of all that Thomas accomplished during his two years at Michigan and are excited to have him join the Barracuda and play some professional games," said Tim Burke, Sharks Assistant General Manager.

Bordeleau just finished his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, helping guide the Wolverines to a Frozen Four appearance in which he scored to force overtime in an eventual 3-2 loss to Denver University in the semifinal. On a Michigan team that featured seven first rounders, Bordeleau finished tied for fourth in points (37), fifth in goals (12), third in assists (25), and sixth in plus/minus (+18).

In 2020-21, Bordeleau was the recipient of the Tim Taylor Award, given out annually to the best first-year player in NCAA Division I men's hockey after leading all freshmen in scoring with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists). He finished his NCAA career with 67 points (20 goals, 47 assists) in 61 games.

A native of Terrebonne, Quebec, Bordeleau was born in Houston, Texas, while his father Sebastien was playing professional hockey, which allowed for Thomas to play two seasons at the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) before his time at Michigan.

The five-foot-nine, 179-pound center-man, was originally selected by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft (second round, 38th overall).

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to Tech CU Arena! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.