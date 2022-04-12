Comets Sign Forward Garrett Van Wyhe
April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward Garrett Van Wyhe to an AHL standard player contract.
Van Wyhe, 24, hails from Seattle, Washington and played four seasons with the University of Michigan. Van Wyhe, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, skated in 135 games of NCAA hockey with the Wolverines scoring 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points. This season, Van Wyhe, who was teammates with New Jersey Devils 2021 first-round draft pick, Luke Hughes, made it to the Frozen Four before their season ended by the eventual national champion Denver Pioneers in overtime. During his senior year, he was named to the NCAA All-Region Team.
Van Wyhe's contract is for the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season as well.
The Comets return home this week against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at 7:00 PM followed by a Saturday night game against Belleville once more at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
