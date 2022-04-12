Penguins Weekly

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Apr. 6 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored once in each period, with Jonathan Gruden accounting for two of those goals. After Sam Poulin opened the scoring late in the first frame, Gruden notched the first shorthanded goal of his career in the second. Gruden sealed the victory with an empty netter, while Louis Domingue recorded 30 saves for his team-leading 10th win.

Saturday, Apr. 9 - PENGUINS 0 at Syracuse 1

The Penguins suffered their second 1-0 loss to Max Lagacé and the Syracuse Crunch, but not for lack of effort. Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton posted a single-period season-high 21 shots in the middle frame, but Lagacé turned them all aside. Lagacé finished the game with 48 saves, a record for opposing goalies in a shutout against the Penguins.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Apr. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton starts its last homestand of the season by hosting the Atlantic Division-leading Checkers. Charlotte became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff spot last week. The Checkers have gone on a tear to claim that postseason bid, going 8-1-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Friday, Apr. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins welcome the Hershey Bears to town for the penultimate game of their 12-contest season series. The Bears last visited NEPA on Jan. 16, a dramatic, 2-1 win for the Pens.

Saturday, Apr. 16 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

A seismic shift in the Atlantic playoff picture will take place on Saturday night when the Penguins host the Islanders for the second time in two weeks. The Isles are looking to avenge a 9-2 walloping handed to them on Apr. 2, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton can further solidify its playoff standing with a win.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins are 13-2-2-1 (.806) at home since Jan. 21.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hasn't allowed a power play goal in seven games, killing 26-straight penalties along the way.

- Félix Robert tied his career-high with a four-game point streak from Mar. 30 - Apr. 6 (2G-2A).

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored first in 38 of its games this season, tied for most in the Eastern Conference and second in the league.

- The Penguins are 5-2-0-0 all-time on Apr. 15, winning each of their last three games on that date.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. x-Charlotte 67 39 23 5 0 83 .619

2. x-Springfield 67 37 22 6 2 82 .612

3. Providence 63 33 20 4 6 76 .603

4. Hershey 69 33 27 5 4 75 .543

5. PENGUINS 67 31 28 4 4 70 .522

6. Hartford 66 30 28 6 2 68 .515

7. Bridgeport 68 29 28 7 4 69 .507

8. Lehigh Valley 67 26 30 7 4 63 .470

x = clinched playoff spot

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 65 18 19 37

Alex Nylander 59 20 15 35

Sam Poulin* 63 16 19 35

Félix Robert 57 15 17 32

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 53 9 22 31

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue 21 10-8-2 2.38 .926 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.91 .915 0

Alex D'Oriox 21 7-9-4 2.91 .894 1

Tommy Nappier* 18 9-8-2 2.94 .894 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

x = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Apr. 13 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Apr. 15 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 16 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Apr. 7 (LW) Filip Hållander Recalled to PIT

Sun, Apr. 9 (LW) Filip Hållander Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Apr. 11 (RW) Anthony Angello Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Apr. 11 (C) Radim Zohorna Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Apr. 11 (C) Radim Zohorna Reassigned from PIT

