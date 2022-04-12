Monsters Game on Friday, April 15, Rescheduled to Thursday, April 14

CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League today announced the Monsters game versus the Laval Rocket, originally scheduled for Friday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m., has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 14, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as a result of the NBA Play-In Game that will be hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

All tickets purchased and held for the originally scheduled Monsters game on April 15 will be honored for the rescheduled game on April 14, with seats being automatically converted to the new game date in fans' SeatGeek account. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Sales Team at (216) 420-0000.

