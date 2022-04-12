Monsters Game on Friday, April 15, Rescheduled to Thursday, April 14
April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League today announced the Monsters game versus the Laval Rocket, originally scheduled for Friday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m., has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 14, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as a result of the NBA Play-In Game that will be hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
All tickets purchased and held for the originally scheduled Monsters game on April 15 will be honored for the rescheduled game on April 14, with seats being automatically converted to the new game date in fans' SeatGeek account. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Sales Team at (216) 420-0000.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022
- Monsters Game on Friday, April 15, Rescheduled to Thursday, April 14 - Cleveland Monsters
- Bakersfield's Luke Esposito, Colorado's Alex Beaucage Suspended - AHL
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Koby Bender to Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Welcome Cleveland & Iowa to West Michigan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Forward Garrett Van Wyhe - Utica Comets
- IceHogs & Moose Shift Weekend Games to Saturday & Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #27: Seven Games Remain After a Strong Week - Hershey Bears
- Moose Announce Rescheduled Game against Rockford - Manitoba Moose
- Rockford-Manitoba Schedule Adjusted Due to Weather - AHL
- Olympic Gold Medalists Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey to Attend Crunch Game April 30 - Syracuse Crunch
- Taro Hirose Summoned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Thomas Bordeleau to Amateur Tryout - San Jose Barracuda
- Amerks Playoff Push Continues this Weekend against Belleville, Hartford - Rochester Americans
- Voice of T-Birds Ryan Smith to Make NHL Debut Tuesday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brendan Brisson Signed to Tryout Agreement - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Signs Forward Kobe Roth to Tryout - Texas Stars
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 26 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Brad Malone Bobblehead Giveaway Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Recall Regula, IceHogs Make Multiple Moves with Fuel and Issue Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Reassign Pomerleau and Boland - Manitoba Moose
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pittsburgh Returns Angello, Zohorna to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rocket Score Five Unanswered to Blast Past Belleville Sens - Belleville Senators
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Game on Friday, April 15, Rescheduled to Thursday, April 14
- Monsters Second Period Push Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Season Series against Admirals Ends with 4-1 Loss
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Linden Marshall to Amateur Tryout Contract
- Monsters Effort Forces 12 Rounds in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Griffins