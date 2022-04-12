Texas Signs Forward Kobe Roth to Tryout

April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Forward Kobe Roth with the University of Minnesota-Duluth

(Texas Stars, Credit: Terry Cartie Norton / UMD) Forward Kobe Roth with the University of Minnesota-Duluth(Texas Stars, Credit: Terry Cartie Norton / UMD)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Kobe Roth to an amateur tryout agreement.

Roth, 25, begins his professional career after finishing his graduate season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he had a career-high 29 points (16-13)) in 42 games as captain of the Bulldogs. In five seasons at UMD, Roth had 97 points (54-43-) in 176 games from 2017-2022. He helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back National Championships as a freshman in 2017-18 and a sophomore in 2018-19. Roth also won the NCHC conference's Sportsmanship Award in 2019-20.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound native of Warroad, Minnesota was originally undrafted, but helped Minnesota-Duluth reach four consecutive Frozen Fours and five straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Images from this story



Forward Kobe Roth with the University of Minnesota-Duluth

(Terry Cartie Norton / UMD)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.