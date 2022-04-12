Pittsburgh Returns Angello, Zohorna to WBS

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Zohorna, 25, has played in 17 games with Pittsburgh this year, recording two goals, four assists, six points and a plus-12. The forward has also skated in 31 games for WBS this season, recording seven goals, eight assists and 15 points.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward played his first season in North America in 2020-21 with the Penguins organization, splitting time between Pittsburgh, the WBS Penguins, and Pittsburgh's taxi squad. In 25 career NHL games, Zohorna has tallied four goals, six assists, 10 points and a plus-16.

Angello, 26, has played four games with Pittsburgh this season. He has spent the majority of the season with the WBS Penguins, skating in 39 games and recording seven goals, 10 assists and 17 points.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Angello skated in a career-high 19 NHL games in 2020-21, recording two goals and four points. In total, the forward has played 31 NHL games and tallied three goals, two assists and five points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back on home ice on Wednesday, Apr. 13 against the Charlotte Checkers. Game time for the Penguins and Checkers is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

