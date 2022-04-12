Bridgeport Islanders Sign Koby Bender to Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have agreed to terms with forward Koby Bender on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Bender, 24, played 42 games with the University of Minnesota-Duluth earlier this season, posting career highs in points (26) and assists (19). He also matched a career high in goals (seven) during his fifth and final colligate campaign. The Cloquet, Minn. native recorded 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 127 games with the Bulldogs.

Bender is a two-time national champion with the Bulldogs (2018, 2019). He also helped Minnesota-Duluth win the 2019 NCHC championship.

Prior to his college career, Bender spent one season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Minnesota Wilderness and one full season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He was named to the NAHL All-Rookie Team in 2016.

Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in their penultimate road game of the season this Friday at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard online through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, or seen via AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

