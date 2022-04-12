Rocket Score Five Unanswered to Blast Past Belleville Sens

Belleville Senators defenceman Lassi Thomson (left) vs. the Laval Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - As Head Coach Troy Mann put it, "it was a tale of two hockey games" for the Belleville Senators on Monday night at CAA Arena as the Laval Rocket rallied from a one-goal deficit scoring five unanswered times en route to a 5-1 win.

Belleville opened the scoring at 5:38 of the first period through Cole Reinhardt after captain Logan Shaw found him in the low slot to give the Senators a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission. Early in the second period, Laval got on the board, notching the first of their five unanswered tallies on the night as Danick Martel (2) and Nicolas Mattinen found the back of the net for the Rocket in the frame.

The visitors continued their strong play in the third when Rafael Harvey-Pinard capitalized on a mixup at the side of the Belleville net to score his fourth shorthanded goal of the season at 5:48. While Kevin Roy hit the empty net to make it 5-1.

Sens On Special Teams

Power Play: 0/6 | Penalty Kill: 1/2

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves in the loss

Cole Reinhardt has goals in back-to-back games.

Jacob Bernard-Docker ended a nine-game pointless streak

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"To me, it was a tale of two hockey games. We got the start we were looking for, got the lead and were playing on our toes. I just felt once they scored the second goal, it was like our team disappeared and we never got the mojo back. We just didn't do a lot of things very well after they made it 2-1."

"There's a fine line between a rut and a groove. We were in a groove, had a solid road trip, beat Utica back-to-back, then some issues against Rochester and followed that up tonight."

"I didn't really want to say too much tonight, it probably wasn't the time. We're going to have a full practice tomorrow which we haven't done in a while and might show some video from tonight. But we're running out of games and it's getting into a situation now where you pretty much have to win all your games and hope that other teams are losing. As much as it's all divisional play down the stretch, you've got to win these games to even make it possible."

Playoff Push

With losses in two straight, the Belleville Senators fell out of the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with Jack Miller and David Foot.

