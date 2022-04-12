IceHogs & Moose Shift Weekend Games to Saturday & Sunday
April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement weather, Friday's game scheduled between the Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg has been moved to Sunday, Apr. 17, at 2 p.m. CT.
Saturday's game between the teams is still on as scheduled.
AHL Game #1064 - Rockford at Manitoba - remains Saturday, Apr. 16, 2 p.m. CT
AHL Game #1051 - Rockford at Manitoba - rescheduled from Apr. 15 to Sunday, Apr. 17, 2 p.m. CT
IceHogs Open Three-Game Road Trip with Stop in Great White North
The Rockford IceHogs open a three-game road trip this weekend as they battle the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Apr. 16 and Sunday, Apr. 17 at 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. The road trip wraps up on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Chicago at 7 p.m.
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!
