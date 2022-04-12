Moose Reassign Pomerleau and Boland

April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned defenceman Tristan Pomerleau and forward Tyler Boland to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Tristan Pomerleau

Defence

Born June 22, 1996 - Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Height 5.11 - Weight 200 - Shoots L

Pomerleau, 25, has appeared in two games with the Moose on the campaign. The defenceman also has 15 points (3G, 12A) and a plus-18 rating in 38 games with Newfoundland this season. Pomerleau made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-21 campaign, playing in one contest.

Tyler Boland

Forward

Born Sept. 12, 1996 - St. John's, Nfld.

Height 6.00 - Weight 181 - Shoots R

Boland, 25, has recorded one assist in 13 games with Manitoba this season. The centre also tallied 20 points (10G, 10A) in 17 games with the Growlers. Before signing with the Moose, Boland racked up 16 points (6G, 10A) in 15 games this season with the University of New Brunswick. The St. John's, Nfld. product totalled 129 points (52G, 77A) in 105 games during his USports career.

The Moose host the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, April 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Playoff Ticket Packages for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now. For more information or to guarantee your seat at the best price, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

