Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL)







This past week the Hershey Bears became the first American Hockey League team to win 3,000 games, the first ever woman manager in minor league baseball won her debut game with the Tampa Tarpons, rumors surfaced of an XFL team in Orlando with Terrell Buckley as the head coach, and NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens announced he will play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Highlights from the American Hockey League, Federal Prospect Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Florida State League, International League, XFL, United States Football League, Fan Controlled Football, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Major League Soccer, Major Arena Soccer League 2, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, Major League Rugby, and American Ultimate Disc League.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Hershey Bears recorded the franchise's 3,000th victory, defeating the Bridgeport Islanders 4-3 in overtime at the Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey is the first team in American Hockey League history to record 3,000 victories, and only the fifth professional hockey franchise to accomplish the feat, joining the National Hockey League's Montreal Canadiens (3,492), Boston Bruins (3,285), Toronto Maple Leafs (3,045), and Detroit Red Wings (3,015). With the win, the Bears improved the club's record to 31-26-5-4 and snapped a seven-game skid on the road.

For the 3000th time in franchise history, the Hershey Bears are victorious. Enjoy the highlights of this historic win from the Island of Bridgeport!

Federal Prospect Hockey League

FPHL fight MJ Mearkl with the power slam

North American Hockey League

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that the NAHL Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the Wichita Falls Warriors to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the 2022-23 season. The team will be renamed the Oklahoma Warriors and play out of the Blazers Ice Center. The Warriors and the City of Wichita Falls have mutually agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the current 2021-22 season.

Plays of the Week

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10

Ontario Hockey League

Plays of the Week

Saves of the Week

United States Hockey League

The Green Bay Gamblers and Head Coach/General Manager Pat Mikesch have decided to go in different directions upon the expiration of Mikesch's contract at season's end. "I would like to thank Pat for his hard work and commitment to the Gamblers these past 11 years," said Gamblers President Jeff Mitchell. "Pat has a great reputation in the hockey community as a coach and developer of talent. Here he went above and beyond to advance the Gamblers mission to give back and be active in the community. We wish Pat all the best."

Tri-City Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller recently broke the USHL's record for most goals in a single season by a defenseman. Miller scored his record-breaking 31st goal of the 2021-2022 regular season in a home game at the Viaero Center against the Sioux Falls Stampede. The previous league record for most goals in a single season by a defenseman was held by current Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Ronnie Attard, and was set during the 2018-2019 season.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

Florida State League

Relive Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec's historic day!

International League

A turkey wandered onto the field at a Triple-A Buffalo Bisons game.

Atlantic League

23-year-old Team USA product Kelsie Whitmore signed with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Kelsie's baseball lineage includes significant experience with Team USA's National Women's Baseball Team and time in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball.

FOOTBALL

XFL

Orlando reported as new XFL city and Terrell Buckley will be named the head coach!

The XFL unveiled an innovative brand identity that aligns with its new vision, values and purpose ahead of its 2023 season. This enhanced visual identity represents a new era for the forward-thinking league, signaling one of inclusivity, innovation and co-creation as it works to build tomorrow's league together with partners, fans and players.

The XFL reveals a bold brand identity, signaling a new vision for the forward-thinking league. Stay tuned for more information as we power ahead to the 2023 season.

The XFL announced it has entered an exclusive partnership with the NFL Alumni Academy, an elite in-season training program for "NFL Ready" players led by former NFL coaches and players. Together, the XFL and the NFL Alumni Academy will enhance the football ecosystem by combining their scouting and training expertise to develop the next best players in the game and offer more opportunities to play professional football.

United States Football League

Uptown businesses prepare for kickoff of USFL

I went to a USFL Preseason Game

Fan Controlled Football

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Joins the FCF

The top 5 catches of Fan Controlled Football Season v 1.0

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

March Plays of the Month

The history of the game of lacrosse and the NLL has deep connections to its indigenous roots. Players honor and respect the history and traditions of the sport and Indigenous players in the league by sharing their heritage. In recent years, players have had honest and open discussions and have addressed challenges they have overcome in an effort to grow the game and honor the heritage of the sport of lacrosse.

Premier Lacrosse League

Most points in PLL 35 - Archers Grant Ament Highlight Reel

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

For the Crown! Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alcivar scores an Olimpico past Atlanta United's Brad Guzan to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead and victory.

Major Arena Soccer League 2

The San Diego Sockers 2 broke a 3-3 tie seconds before the end of the first half and went on to defeat the Cleveland Crunch, 7-4, in the Major Arena Soccer League 2 championship game Sunday in Muskegon. The Sockers 2 also won the M2 crown at the end of the 2018-19 season, and their parent team is the defending Major Arena Soccer League champions.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas announced that the team has hired WNBA legend and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Natalie Williams as the team's new general manager. An All-American in both volleyball and basketball at UCLA, Williams played seven seasons in the WNBA including her first four with the Utah Starzz. She was named to three All-WNBA First Teams and four All-Star Teams, and was a member of the 2000 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team that brought home the gold from Sydney, Australia. Williams was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats guard Shaquille Harrison has been named the 2021-22 Kia NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year. He is the second Blue Coats player to win the award in the last three seasons, joining 2019-20 winner Christ Koumadje. Harrison (6-4, 195, Tulsa) ranked seventh in the NBA G League in steals (1.93 spg) and added 12.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds for the Blue Coats, who finished tied for second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-10. He averaged 3.9 defensive rebounds per game and blocked 17 shots in 27 games.

South Bay Lakers guard Mac McClung has been named the 2021-22 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year. McClung (6-2, 185, Texas Tech) averaged 21.7 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27 regular-season games. He ranked fifth in the NBA G League in assists and ninth in free throw percentage (88.5).

Best Of 2021-22 NBA G League Defensive Player Of The Year Delaware Blue Coats Shaquille Harrison

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced that Burlington native Brady Heslip has been named General Manager of the league's expansion club. As a former member of the Canadian Senior Men's National Team, Heslip won a silver medal in the 2015 Pan American Games as well as a bronze medal at the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship. The 31-year- old also played seven professional seasons in the NBA G League, NBA Summer League, the Bosnian National League, and the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

BIG3

The BIG3 announced an innovative, new approach to team ownership in professional sports. The league will introduce decentralized team ownership, providing fans with the chance to own a stake in the 12 teams in the BIG3. Fans will have two ownership options comprised of 1000 editions "" 25 Fire priced at $25,000 each and 975 Gold priced at $5,000 each.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

The New England Free Jacks earned the round nine Rhino Rugby Try of Week for Wayne Van Der Bank's impressive offload to Le Roux Malan for the try!

MLR Biggest Hits - Week 9

American Ultimate Disc League

The best plays and moments from 2021 AUDL Championship Weekend!

