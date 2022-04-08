Staten Island FerryHawks Announce the Groundbreaking Signing of Kelsie Whitmore

Friday, April 8, 2022, will go down in the sports history books as 23-year-old Team USA product Kelsie Whitmore signed with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Atlantic League is an MLB partner league and is the highest level of baseball outside of affiliated organizations.

Baseball has been intertwined in Kelsie's everyday life since she was a little girl, proving that girls can play the game of baseball too. Kelsie's baseball lineage includes significant experience with Team USA's National Women's Baseball Team and time in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball. With both teams, Kelsie proved that she could handle higher levels of pitching and competitively navigate a line-up of professional hitters.

"I'm very grateful and excited for this opportunity to sign with the FerryHawks," said Kelsie Whitmore. "The culture and competitiveness of this ball club just feels right to be a part of. I've been working for an opportunity like this my whole life, and I'm ready to get after it and compete."

Kelsie's impressive baseball resume also comes with three pieces of significant hardware, a WWC Silver Medal, a USWNT Gold medal, and a Stompers Championship ring. Kelsie has always brought her winning dynamic to the diamond and plans to make room in her trophy case for another significant achievement in 2022.

"From day one, the Staten Island FerryHawks set out to change the narrative of baseball, and they're doing just that by signing Kelsie Whitmore," said Chairman John Catsimatidis. "Kelsie is a hardworking player who deserves the same opportunities as everyone else, and I am happy that we can make that happen. This is a great day for baseball history."

"Staten Island is the land of opportunities," said President Eric Shuffler. "Kelsie has worked hard and excelled at every level. Every time she steps onto the field, it sends a message of equality and opportunity to pursue our dreams. Go, Kelsie!"

The Staten Island FerryHawks are proud to be the organization that Kelsie has chosen to pursue her professional baseball career with. There is nobody in this game we think works harder and has more passion than her. This is an important day for the organization and a bigger one for the game of baseball and Kelsie Whitmore.

"At the end of the day, Kelsie is a baseball lifer," said General Manager Gary Perone. "If someone loves the game and has proved themselves time and time again then they deserve to be given an opportunity. When I was contacted about Kelsie and after we had spoken with her for the past month, Kelsie is with us today because of her drive, perseverance, and her fiery passion to outwork any person that we sign. Today Kelsie is paving the way for so many young girls who play baseball across the county."

Kelsie will attend the Staten Island FerryHawks Invitational-Only tryout on Saturday, April 9, at 2 PM. She will throw and hit in front of coaches Edgardo Alfonzo, Nelson Figueroa, and Luis Rodriguez. This will be the first opportunity that fans and media will get the chance to see Kelsie as a Staten Island FerryHawk. She will then make her way to Spring Training which will start on Monday, April 11 at the College of Staten Island.

"It's simple, the Staten Island FerryHawks signed Kelsie Whitmore because she checks all of the boxes that we are looking for in our players," said Eddie Medina, Director of Baseball Operation. "She is hard-working, cares about her teammates and has an unbelievable desire to learn and get better. Players like Kelsie are going to change the game but more importantly change the way people perceive the game of baseball."

Kelsie Whitmore will now be a pioneer for women in the game of baseball. She deserves to be here and deserves the opportunity to show her talents and tell her story to the world. The FerryHawks feel there is no better place for Kelsie to be than in Staten Island and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the league of opportunities. The FerryHawks are proud to have Kelsie a part of their organization and will continue to support her as she makes history.

