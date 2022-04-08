High Point Rockers Add Three More Veterans

April 8, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The spring training roster continues to take shape for the High Point Rockers as the club prepares for the start of spring training on Monday, April 11. The Rockers have reached agreements with returning pitchers Jonathon Crawford and Bryce Hensley as well as infielder Giovanny Alfonzo.

The Rockers will open the 2022 season at Truist Point at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. Tickets for all Rockers games are available at www.HighPointRockers.com.

Alfonzo joins Quincy Latimore and Tyler Ladendorf as the only remaining Rockers from the 2019 season. Alfonzo hit .273 with two home runs and 49 RBI in 2021, his highest batting average in three years while achieving a career-high in RBI, doubles, and on-base percentage. Alfonzo heated up with the temperatures in 2021, hitting a combined .332 with 27 RBI in July and August. A versatile infielder, he saw most of his action at shortstop in 2021 but also made appearances at second and third base.

"Gio has been with us for a couple of years and he knows what our coaching staff expects," said manager Jamie Keefe. "He's a fan favorite, he knows the area very well and he is a really good shortstop. Gio is also very versatile, and we know we can play him anywhere and he'll do a great job."

Hensley spent the majority of the 2021 season as a member of the Rockers' starting rotation, making starts in 18 of his 24 appearances. The lone lefthanded starter, Hensley went 6-9 with a 6.07 ERA. He set the Rockers' franchise record with two complete games, coming in wins over Lexington on July 17 and at Gastonia on July 29. Hensley struck out a season-high seven in a win at Southern Maryland on July 23. Hensley found success pitching in front of the hometown fans, posting a 3.38 ERA at Truist Point.

"We saw Bryce perform really well at the end of last year when we moved him into the bullpen," said Keefe. "We will keep him in the bullpen this year. When Bryce's curveball is on, he is as good as any lefty in the Atlantic League."

One of two former first-round picks to play for High Point in 2021, Crawford's swing-and-miss stuff quickly solidified his role in the back of the bullpen. The right-hander recorded a 2.70 ERA through 21 outings, while striking out 33 batters in 23.1 innings. He ended the season with seven consecutive scoreless outings and did not permit a run in 13 of his last 14 appearances. In a season-high two innings of work on September 23 against Lancaster, Crawford struck out five batters while allowing only one baserunner via walk.

"I've watched Jonathon all winter," said Keefe. "He is in great shape and the ball is coming out of his hand really well. When he is on, he has some of the best stuff I've ever seen. It's just a matter of finding consistency and when Jonathon finds that, he will have a really bright future."

