Genomes Ink Local Product and Former Kentucky Wildcat

Wild Health Field (Lexington, KY) - The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes have agreed to terms with former University of Kentucky Wildcat Riley Mahan (IF), and Anderson Miller (OF) a Lafayette High School graduate and former Lexington Legend.

Anderson Miller returns to Lexington after seven seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization. Miller played for the Lexington Legends for parts of the 2015 and 2016 season after being selected in the 3rd Round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft from Western Kentucky University. Miller grew up playing baseball with South Lexington Youth Baseball and was the first Lexington native to play for the Lexington Legends Organization. Miller spent the 2021 season in Triple-A Omaha (Kansas City Royals). He will join fellow former Lexington Legends teammate, Chase Vallot, on the Genomes roster.

Riley Mahan joins a strong Genomes roster after five years in the Miami Marlins organization. Originally drafted by the Marlins in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, Mahan reached Double-A Pensacola in 2021. Mahan received various National, SEC, and local awards and accolades while at the University of Kentucky and will join fellow Wildcats Luke Becker and Dustin Beggs on the Genomes roster.

"It is a tremendous honor to add incredibly high talented players to our organization who are even higher character young men. Having Anderson back in our organization and Riley coming back to Lexington is very special for the Central Kentucky baseball community. I can't wait to see them in a Genomes uniform.", said Andy Shea, Legends President/CEO.

Opening Day for the Lexington Legends is April 21st and Opening Day for the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes is May 3rd. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com.

