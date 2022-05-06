Genomes Add John Shelby to Coaching Staff

Wild Health Field (Lexington, KY) - The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes have added Lexington native, John Shelby, to the Coaching Staff. He will serve as the Genomes Bench Coach in Lexington.

Shelby brings a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience to the Genomes. Prior to this role, Shelby spent the previous 28 years coaching and managing with the Dodgers, Pirates, Orioles, Brewers, Rockies, and Braves.

Before his coaching career, Shelby was a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1977 MLB Amateur Draft. He went on to play 11 seasons in the Major Leagues, winning 2 World Series and playing for 3 Hall of Fame Managers during his time with the Orioles, Dodgers, and Tigers.

Shelby joins his youngest son, Jaren Shelby, on the Genomes. Jaren graduated from Tates Creek High School where he was ranked by Perfect Game as the Number One High School prospect in Kentucky and number 52 Nationally. Jaren went on to graduate from University of Kentucky before joining the Genomes.

"Having John Shelby join the Genomes coaching staff is amazing on many levels. His baseball knowledge, intrapersonal skills, and love for our community is second to none. More importantly, his love for his family is paramount. Seeing John and Jaren in the same uniform is incredibly special and one of the many phenomenal opportunities we are allowed by being in the Atlantic League," said President and CEO Andy Shea.

