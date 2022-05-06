Revs - Rockers Postponed

May 6, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - This evening's York Revolution game against the High Point Rockers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Sunday, May 8, when the Revolution and Rockers will play two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader at PeoplesBank Park beginning at 2 p.m.; gates will open at 1 p.m.

Many of the Give Local York activities scheduled to occur at the ballpark tonight will continue in a modified fashion. Give Local York will announce details on their social media channels.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2022 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.