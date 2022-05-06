Friday Night's Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

CHARLESTON, WV - Due to unplayable field conditions with an unfavorable forecast into the evening, the Charleston Dirty Birds game scheduled for tonight, Friday, May 6 at 6:35pm will be postponed.

The Dirty Birds will make up the postponed game in a double header matchup against the Lexington Legends tomorrow, May 7. The teams will play two seven-inning games at Appalachian Power Park. Gates open at 4:30pm and the first pitch of the first game is scheduled for 5:05pm. The megablast fireworks show will immediately follow the second game.

The scheduled T-Shirt Giveaway and Healthcare Heroes Night is rescheduled for Saturday, May 28th.

Tickets for tonight's postponed game can be exchanged, at any time, at the Box Office for an equal value ticket to any future Dirty Birds' home game during the 2022 season.

For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball - The first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. For more information visit www.atlanticleague.com.

