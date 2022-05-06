Friday's (May 6) Game vs. Barnstormers Postponed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Friday's (May 6) game between the Long Island Ducks and Lancaster Barnstormers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's (5/6) game will be made up on Sunday, May 8, as part of a single admission doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for its originally scheduled time of 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both contests are slated for seven innings.

Tickets to Friday's (5/6) game can be exchanged at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any future 2022 Ducks home game, subject to availability. All of the promotions originally scheduled for Sunday's game will still be taking place at their regularly scheduled time with the exception of Kids Run the Bases, which will now take place after the conclusion of game two.

