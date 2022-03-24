Kentucky Wild Health Genomes Draft First Female in League History

March 24, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Kentucky Wild Health Genomes News Release







(VIERA, FL -- March 23rd, 2022) - At the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's annual Player Draft on Wednesday at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, FL., the Wild Health Genomes selected C Alexis "Scrappy" Hopkins at No. 8. Hopkins is believed to be the first female position player ever drafted by an American professional baseball team for an on-field role.

"We are extremely excited to give Scrappy an opportunity to play in Lexington and to be the first female in the Atlantic League," said Genomes manager Mark Minicozzi. "Her ability to catch, frame, and block professional pitchers throwing in the upper 90s at this tryout was impressive to watch. We're excited to see her start her journey into professional baseball." The draft occurred at the end of the two-day Atlantic League Professional Showcase presented by Prospect Dugout.

Lexington Legends and Wild Health Genomes CEO, Andy Shea, remarked, "Alexis was the right pick at the right time by Mark in the draft. We are thrilled to have her join the Genomes and Lexington's sports. This is going to be a very special team!"

Hopkins accompanies Lindsay Gardner, the Genomes Hitting Consultant, as the Genomes continue changing the face of professional baseball, entering the 2022 season with multiple females in the clubhouse.

Additionally, Scrappy joins LHP Carey Schueler, a 43rd round pick of the White Sox in 1993, and Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, who was selected at the age of 72-years old by the Washington Nationals in 2008 during a special supplemental Negro League MLB Draft.

The Genomes are a part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball - the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. For more information ALPB or tickets to see Genomes play, please visit lexingtonlegends.com

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 24, 2022

Kentucky Wild Health Genomes Draft First Female in League History - Kentucky Wild Health Genomes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.