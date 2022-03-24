Right-Hander Scott Harkin Rejoins Long Island

March 24, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Scott Harkin. He begins his second season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"Scott performed very well for us in both the regular season and playoffs last year," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to have him rejoin our pitching staff."

Harkin first joined the Ducks in July of 2021 following five starts with the Kane County Cougars of the American Association. After winning his first three starts with the Flock, his contract was purchased by Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. He then returned to the Ducks in September to make seven more regular season starts. Overall, the California native went 5-0 with a 3.42 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 14 walks in 10 starts with the Ducks. Harkin then started twice in the playoffs, posting a 2.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 13 innings. His best performance came in Game Two of the North Division Championship Series at Southern Maryland when he tossed seven innings of four-hit shutout baseball to earn the win and keep the Ducks season alive.

The 30-year-old began his career in 2013 in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He made 13 appearances for the team's Arizona League affiliate, going 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and four saves. The righty then made 34 appearances in the Frontier League in 2015, combined between the Gateway Grizzlies and Southern Illinois Miners. He returned to action in 2018 with the Napa Silverados of the Pacific Association, making 16 starts, and then pitched in 17 games (14 starts) with Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League in 2019, going 4-0 with a 3.67 ERA. Harkin was originally signed by the Brewers as an amateur free agent in 2013.

"I am pumped to be back with the Ducks and to play for Wally and Rick, for my teammates and for the fans of Long Island," said Harkin. "I have most enjoyed playing for Wally. He has made baseball fun for me again, and the Ducks organization has made it feel like family. I hope to continue to get better and contribute to the team in any way possible."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.