Rockford-Manitoba Schedule Adjusted Due to Weather

April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement weather, Friday's game scheduled between the Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg has been moved to Sunday, April 17, at 2 p.m. CT.

Saturday's game between the teams is still on as scheduled.

AHL Game #1064 - Rockford at Manitoba - remains Saturday, Apr. 16, 2 p.m. CT

AHL Game #1051 - Rockford at Manitoba - rescheduled from Apr. 15 to Sunday, Apr. 17, 2 p.m. CT

