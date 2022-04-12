Blackhawks Recall Regula, IceHogs Make Multiple Moves with Fuel and Issue Medical Update

April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Alec Regula from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the IceHogs have re-assigned forward Chad Yetman and goaltender Tom Aubrun to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and have recalled defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier from the Fuel.

IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel also released the following medical update:

Forward Cam Morrison (left knee) will miss 2-3 weeks after sustaining an injury on Apr. 9 vs. Tucson.

The IceHogs travel to Winnipeg later this week to take on the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 both at 2:00 p.m. It's a critical weekend in the Central Division as the Moose have already clinched playoffs, while Rockford is still vying to officially lock down their spot. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.