Bakersfield's Luke Esposito, Colorado's Alex Beaucage Suspended
April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
Bakersfield Condors forward Luke Esposito has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Colorado on Apr. 8.
Esposito will miss Bakersfield's game Wednesday (Apr. 13) at San Jose.
Colorado Eagles forward Alex Beaucage has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Bakersfield on Apr. 9.
Beaucage will miss Colorado's games Friday (Apr. 15) and Saturday (Apr. 16) at Tucson.
