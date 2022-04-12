Brad Malone Bobblehead Giveaway Saturday

The Bakersfield Condors host the Abbotsford Canucks on Brad "Bugsy" Malone Bobblehead Giveaway night on Saturday at 7 p.m. It is presented by 23ABC and American Business Machines. Puck drops at 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Great seats start at at $12!

The first 2,000 kids 12 and under, or one per household, will receive a "Bugsy" Bobblehead of the Condors captain.

It is a game with huge playoff implications as the Condors and Canucks are battling for home-ice advantage in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.

