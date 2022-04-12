Brad Malone Bobblehead Giveaway Saturday
April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors host the Abbotsford Canucks on Brad "Bugsy" Malone Bobblehead Giveaway night on Saturday at 7 p.m. It is presented by 23ABC and American Business Machines. Puck drops at 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Great seats start at at $12!
The first 2,000 kids 12 and under, or one per household, will receive a "Bugsy" Bobblehead of the Condors captain.
It is a game with huge playoff implications as the Condors and Canucks are battling for home-ice advantage in the upcoming Calder Cup Playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Thomas Bordeleau to Amateur Tryout - San Jose Barracuda
- Amerks Playoff Push Continues this Weekend against Belleville, Hartford - Rochester Americans
- Voice of T-Birds Ryan Smith to Make NHL Debut Tuesday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brendan Brisson Signed to Tryout Agreement - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Signs Forward Kobe Roth to Tryout - Texas Stars
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 26 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Brad Malone Bobblehead Giveaway Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Recall Regula, IceHogs Make Multiple Moves with Fuel and Issue Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Reassign Pomerleau and Boland - Manitoba Moose
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pittsburgh Returns Angello, Zohorna to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rocket Score Five Unanswered to Blast Past Belleville Sens - Belleville Senators
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Brad Malone Bobblehead Giveaway Saturday
- Condors Playoff Passes on Sale Now
- All COVID-19 Restrictions and Mandates Lifted for Remaining Condors Games
- Condors $2 Beer Night Is Friday with No COVID-19 Restrictions
- Condors Have $2 Beer and Youth Jersey Giveaway this Weekend