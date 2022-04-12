Bears Weekly #27: Seven Games Remain After a Strong Week

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, with three more divisional games this week. Hershey will visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, followed by their 11th meeting of the season against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday. The Bears will conclude the weekend on Sunday with a 5 p.m. puck drop versus the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center. The magic number for the Chocolate and White to clinch a postseason berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs is down to seven.

TEAM INFO:

Record: 33-27-5-4

Standings Position: 4th in Atlantic

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Garrett Pilon (16)

Assists: Mike Vecchione (28)

Points: Mike Vecchione (43)

Power Play Goals: Garrett Pilon, Mike Vecchione (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Shane Gersich, Brian Pinho (2)

Plus/Minus: Lucas Johansen (+24)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (17)

GAA: Pheonix Copley (2.36)

SV%: Pheonix Copley (.914)

Only includes players on the active roster

RECENT RESULTS:

Friday, Apr. 8: Hershey 1 at Lehigh Valley 4

The Hershey Bears began three games in three nights with a 4-1 loss against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night at the PPL Center. Mike Vecchione scored Hershey's only marker midway through the second period on the power play. After a scoreless first period, Lehigh Valley drew first blood at 5:39 of the middle frame. Isaac Ratcliffe scored his ninth goal of the campaign from Hayden Hodgson and Egor Zamula. Vecchione's answer for the Chocolate and White came after hitting pay dirt from the right-wing on the man-advantage. Late in the second period, the Phantoms struck twice only 50 seconds apart to salvage a 3-1 advantage before intermission. Adam Clendening stretched the ice out and found Wade Allison on a headman pass through neutral ice. On a mini breakaway, Allison tucked the puck through Zach Fucale's five-hole for the eventual game-winner at 18:35. Tanner Laczynski added an insurance power play goal at 19:25 on a one-timer from the right face-off circle. Cal O'Reilly completed the scoring line late in regulation for Lehigh Valley en route to their 4-1 victory.

Saturday, Apr. 9: Hershey 5 vs. Springfield 2

The Hershey Bears returned to home ice for the first time since Mar. 23 and scored a 5-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at GIANT Center. Dylan McIlrath scored in the first period to record his 100th career American Hockey League point for the Chocolate and White. Mike Vecchione, Garrett Pilon and Aliaksei Protas all recorded multi-point nights. Springfield jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening frame before a quick response led by McIlrath. Keean Washkurak received credit for his 12th goal of the season at 7:47 after a shot glanced off the iron and behind Pheonix Copley. Less than a minute later, the Chocolate and White responded with a perfectly executed low-to-high play. At the 8:41 mark, Garrett Pilon shuffled the puck to the point for a McIlrath blast on target. The Bears grabbed a 2-1 advantage before the period's close at 15:42. Aliaksei Protas tallied his seventh goal of the season on a stuff attempt from the side of the net. In the second period, both teams traded blows and Hershey entered the final stanza with a 3-2 lead. At the 13:26 mark, Garrett Pilon and Shane Gersich were rewarded immediately following a hard nosed forecheck. A hit beneath the goal line forced a steal and a loose puck for Pilon, who found Gersich at the backdoor. But prior to intermission, Nathan Todd grabbed his eighth goal of the season for Springfield at 17:04. Hershey put forth a strong effort in the third period and saw two more strikes to complete a 5-2 victory. Mike Vecchione scored his 15th goal of the campaign at 3:57, and Cody Franson applied the game's finishing touches at 16:14. Late in regulation, Hershey went to work on a 5-on-3 power play and Cody Franson blasted home a goal on the two-man advantage.

Sunday, Apr. 10: Hershey 3 vs. Springfield 2 (OT)

The Hershey Bears concluded the weekend with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday night at GIANT Center. Mason Morelli scored twice for the Chocolate and White including the overtime game-winner. Hershey struck first only 36 seconds into the game to grab a 1-0 lead. Cody Franson found an open Shane Gersich at the backdoor for the layup. Garrett Pilon recorded the secondary helper for his 22nd assist of the season. At the 15:42 mark, the Chocolate and White turned a key stop by Zach Fucale into a 2-0 lead. On the transition following Fucale's save, Pilon earned his second assist of the night by setting up Mason Morelli along the right wing. Springfield chipped away at their deficit and cut Hershey's lead to 2-1 prior to second intermission. On a power move to the net, Hugh McGing cashed in for his 14th goal of the season at 16:18. The Thunderbirds tied the score at 2-2 with 4:33 remaining in regulation on Brady Lyle's fourth goal of the campaign. But in sudden-death overtime, Morelli fielded a pass from Gersich and wired home his 11th goal of the season for the game-winning goal at 2:04. Hershey finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

-Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

-Friday, Apr. 15 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

-Sunday, Apr. 17 vs Providence, 5 p.m.

Video Coverage: AHLTV, Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Tickets: HersheyBears.com

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

MASON'S MEMORABLE NIGHT:

Mason Morelli recorded his first American Hockey League multi-goal game on Sunday night versus Springfield. Morelli scored late in the first period, followed by the overtime game-winner to help Hershey to a dramatic 3-2 win. The tally marked Morelli's second overtime game-winner this season, with his first on Nov. 24, 2021 against Providence at GIANT Center. The Minot, North Dakota native is in the midst of a career season, scoring 32 points (11g, 21a) in 61 games with the Chocolate and White. Sunday also marked his fifth multi-point performance of the season.

FUELED BY FUCALE:

Zach Fucale stopped 24 of 26 shots on Sunday to record his first victory in net since Mar. 13 versus Lehigh Valley. With the victory, Fucale earned his 11th win of the season and lowered his goals-against average to 2.65. Additionally, the Laval, Quebec native earned his fifth career assist on Sunday night. After making a point-blank save late in the first period, Fucale was credited for the secondary assist on Mason Morelli's first of an eventual two goals. Prior to Sunday, Fucale's last assist came on Mar. 21, 2021 against the Binghamton Devils, when Connor McMichael scored an overtime winner in the final second of sudden-death.

FRANK THE TANK:

The Hershey Bears announced on Monday that the club has signed forward Ethen Frank to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, Frank has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Bears and is set to join the team for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Frank, 24, was the NCAA's top goal scorer this season, collecting 26 tallies in 38 games for Western Michigan University. He finished the season with a career-best 39 points in his fifth year with the Broncos. The 5'11", 185-pound forward served as an alternate captain and was named to the AHCA/CCM Hockey West All-American Second Team. He also earned Second Team All-NCHC honors and helped the Broncos to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The native of Papillon, Nebraska finished the season with 10 power play goals, tied for fourth in the NCAA, and six game-winning markers, tied for second in the NCAA. He scored four goals versus St. Cloud State on Nov. 19, 2021. In his NCAA career, Frank posted 118 points (70 goals, 48 assists) in 158 games over five seasons at Western Michigan.

TWO WEEK WARNING:

The Bears now have less than two weeks remaining on their regular season schedule with the finale set for Apr. 24, 2022 against the Syracuse Crunch. Three of Hershey's remaining seven games are against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, while the Bears are also slated to visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton twice. Entering the second to last week of the season, Hershey holds a maximum point percentage of .586 and a minimum of .493.

BEARS BITES:

Pheonix Copley's 2.36 goals-against average is 8th best in the American Hockey League...Cody Franson is 13th in scoring among active AHL defensemen with 34 points (9g, 25a) in 57 games and is currently riding a four-game point streak...The Bears currently hold the fifth-most minor penalties in the AHL with 308...Hershey is one of nine teams in the AHL with 20+ wins on home ice...The Bears also lead the AHL with a franchise record nine overtime victories after winning in sudden-death on Sunday.

