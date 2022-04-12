Amerks Playoff Push Continues this Weekend against Belleville, Hartford

April 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans continue their push to the playoffs with back-to-back home games this weekend as the Amerks welcome the final visit of the season from the Belleville Senators on Friday, April 15 before closing out their season series with the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 16. Both games are slated for a 7:05 p.m. start at The Blue Cross Arena and will be televised locally on CW Rochester.

Friday's game against Belleville, presented by Nissan, was originally scheduled for Jan. 5 but was subsequently postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Senators organization. All tickets for the Jan. 5 game will be honored for Friday's make-up date.

Friday's festivities begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will be on hand Friday to perform the national anthems prior to puck-drop.

On Saturday, the team will celebrate the city of Rochester and all its history on ROC the Rink Night, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital.

The Amerks players will wear special-edition Rochester-inspired jerseys and matching socks for the game that will be auctioned off to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and will run through 10:00 p.m. the night of the game. Winners will be contacted directly.

The all-red look of the jersey pays tribute to the former Rochester Cardinals, the city's first professional hockey team who were members of the International Hockey League for one season in 1935-36. The Cardinals served as the top farm team of the New York Americans before the city was granted an American Hockey League franchise 20 years later following the merger of the International-American Hockey League.

The sweater also features Rochester's historic Flower City logo, which is prominently positioned within the centered circular crest with "Rochester Americans" encasing the mark in text. Six white horizontal stripes, representing the franchise's six Calder Cup championships, also adorn the front of the sweater, with three above the crest along the tied neckline and the remaining three below.

Additionally, the Amerks players and coaches will wear ties designed by Golisano Children's Hospital patients the day of the game that will also be available for purchase through the online auction.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

It's a 321 Weekend special on Saturday, featuring $3 select 12 oz. beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 popcorn available all game long.

Saturday's game will also feature closed captioning on the videoboard throughout the duration of the game.

Both games for the upcoming weekend will also include a used hockey equipment drive in collaboration with Kyle's Slap Shot Challenge Tournament and the Jr. Amerks. Proceeds from the equipment sale, which will be held on July 30, will benefit the Jr. Amerks Sean Shortsleeve Memorial Scholarship Fund that provides financial support to cover the cost of season dues for Jr. Amerks families in need.

Friday's game against Belleville will be tape-delayed on CW Rochester while Saturday will be a live broadcast with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.