MLS NEXT Cup: U19 St. Louis CITY SC vs LAFC: May 29, 2026
Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC YouTube Video
The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.
Check out the St. Louis City SC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026
- Revolution Academy U-18s and U-15s Cap 2025-26 Season at MLS NEXT Cup - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-12s to Participate in the Inaugural MagiCup in Orlando - Inter Miami CF
- Get to Know Panama Captain and SDFC Midfielder Aníbal Godoy - San Diego FC
- Match Time Change: Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami CF on October 24 - Inter Miami CF
- J.D. Gunn Called up to Panama National Team for International Friendlies - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment Announce Events to be Held at Inter Miami CF Facilities Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Inter Miami CF
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Edwyn Mendoza Earns U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Call-Up - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC and Defender Lorenzo Dellavalle Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Los Angeles FC
- Don't Miss the Night Miami Will Never Forget: Carín León's Historic Nu Stadium Concert Is 30 Days Away - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Robin Lod Called up to Finland Men's National Team for International FIFA Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Academia Quintana- Young Kingz Named 2026 Dreams Cup U-15 Champions on Trip Funded by the Inter Miami CF Foundation - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo & Dash Charities Announce Summer Soccer Celebration Community Tour, Presented by Kroger - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Forward Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 MNT International Training Camp in Bulgaria - St. Louis City SC
- Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- Sawyer Jura Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for June Training Camp in Bulgaria - Portland Timbers
- Messi and De Paul Called up by Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2026 - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Viewership up 62% in 2026 as Fan Growth Continues Across Platforms - MLS
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Forward Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 MNT International Training Camp in Bulgaria
- Forward Sergio Córdova to Depart St. Louis CITY SC After Loan Spell
- St. Louis CITY SC Forward Cedric Teuchert to Leave Club this Summer
- St. Louis CITY SC Shuts out Austin FC 3-0 at Home on Saturday Afternoon
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement