Missions Thumped by Express

May 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The Force was against the San Antonio Missions Saturday night at Wolff Stadium as they fell victim to the Round Rock Express 11-4. A crowd of 7,288 witnessed the Express continue their torrid offensive stretch as they put up 11 runs on 15 hits including three home runs.

The Express did most of their damage early as they scored nine of their 11 runs in the first three innings. Missions starter Brad Kuntz took the brunt of the hits from Round Rock as he was tagged for nine runs on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Keston Hiura provided the offense for San Antonio as he yanked a ground rule double down the left field line in the first and showed off his opposite field power twice. In the eighth inning he took Dean Deetz deep with a solo shot and in the ninth he blasted a two-run homer off Tanner Duncan.

The Missions and Express continue their four-game series Sunday at Wolff Stadium. They will begin Friday's suspended game at 1:30 PM followed by a seven-inning game. Right-hander Jimmy Nelson will pitch the continuation of Friday's suspended game against San Antonio native, Forrest Whitley for Round Rock. San Antonio has not announced its starter for game two while Round Rock will send Cy Sneed to the mound. Post-Game Notes

* With the loss San Antonio dropped to 15-13 on the season. * With the fourth straight defeat the Missions are on their longest losing streak of the season. * The 11 runs and 15 hits allowed by San Antonio were both season-highs * The crowd of 7,288 at Wolff Stadium was the largest of the season and the second sellout.

